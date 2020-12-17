Community resources available for those in need

The holiday season can be hard, even at the best of times.

Whether you need assistance, or are hoping to help others in their time of need, Regional Chair John Henry says there are community resources available.

“If you or someone you know is struggling, please visit the Community Resources web page for a list of resources that can help,” he says. “You are not alone, and I encourage you to connect with the services you need.”

Henry says now is the perfect time to embrace the spirit of giving.

“You can make a difference in your community by volunteering your time, contributing to help fellow Durham residents, or donating to ensure everyone has food on the table,” he continues. “Thank you to everyone who has already made a positive difference during this unprecedented year.”

The region’s community resources web page features a list of local resources, including emergency supports, financial security, food security, health and wellness, legal supports, transit and more.

The web page also includes information on donating and volunteering for those able to support their fellow Durham Region community members.

You can also help ensure everyone has food on the table this holiday season by donating to Feed the Need Durham. This non-profit, charitable organization accepts non-perishable food items and monetary donations.

At this time of year, some seniors may have heightened feelings of isolation and loneliness. For many seniors and isolated residents, the COVID-19 pandemic presents additional health and wellness challenges; however, there are many resources available to help, including grocery and pharmacy delivery, Meals on Wheels, dementia support services, home maintenance, mental health support, respite, telephone safety checks, transportation, and more. Visit www.durham.ca/seniorsupports for more information.

As the cold winter weather approaches, vulnerable populations are at greater risk. Unsheltered residents are supported through agencies, shelters, and overnight warming shelters.

Visit The Gap Committee at www.gapcommittee.ca for information on emergency supports, and learn about emergency shelter services in Durham Region at www.durham.ca/emergencyshelters.

For more information or a full list of resources, visit www.durham.ca/communityresources.

