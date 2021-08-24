Community input needed on Kingside Park redevelopment

With plans moving forward to redevelop Kingside Park, community members are invited to learn more about the proposed redevelopment and provide input on the concept plans.

Kingside Park currently features a sports field, tennis courts, a small playground, and a parking lot. The city is considering two proposed conceptual plans for the park.

Concept A proposes active recreational programming designed to provide opportunities for structured sports activities, and includes a soccer field, pickleball courts, accessible playground, gathering space with shade pavilion, paved pathway connections with benches, and an expanded parking lot.

Concept B proposes passive recreational programming designed to provide opportunities for unstructured leisure activities, and includes more natural and passive greenspace, an accessible playground, gathering space with shade tables, a paved pathway loop with benches that connects by a bridge over the creek, and a parking lot of existing size.

With a new accessible playground and paved pathway system, Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter says the redevelopment of Kingside Park will “see this valuable neighbourhood park updated and transformed to a more inclusive community space for all.”

He says feedback from community members on the design options is encouraged.

Regional and City Councillor Brian Nicholson says the redevelopment and modernization of the park is a key project in the southeast corner of the city.

“By incorporating uses for all ages it will transform Kingside Park into the heart of the surrounding community for generations to come,” he says.

Residents can view the concept plans and virtual presentation, as well as complete the feedback form at www.connectoshawa.ca/kingsidepark.

Those who prefer to complete the feedback form on paper can contact Service Oshawa at 905-436-3311 during regular business hours.

Feedback will be received until noon on Thursday, Sept. 9 and will be considered in the selection of the preferred conceptual plan and playground equipment for the park.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

