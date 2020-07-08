Community Care Durham recognizes members and community partners

More than 70 people tuned in to watch the virtual 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Board of Community Care Durham (CCD).

The meeting provided the board with the opportunity to recognize and thank some outstanding volunteers and community partners.

The Lifetime Membership Award was presented to long-time CCD Board member Arlene Inkster. Inkster, who had a 34-year career in healthcare as a nurse and health-care administrator, joined the board in 1996 and served on the local advisory committee as well as the Executive Board of CCD.

North Durham resident Laurie-Jane Schell received the Lynn Morrall Award in recognition of her outstanding volunteer commitment to CCD’s COPE Mental Health Program in co-facilitating mental health support groups and bringing awareness to the need for additional mental health services in rural settings.

Student Claire Cardle, who volunteers for CCD and a number of other community organizations, was presented with the Brent Farr Award and a bursary to support her upcoming studies at Durham College in recognition of her positive focus on improving the community.

The Alzheimer Society of Durham Region, which has a long history of providing joint education, advocacy and services with CCD, received the Community Service Recognition Award for its support and partnership with Community Care Durham in delivering care to local residents.

The Corporate Leadership Award was presented to Durham College in recognition of its support in educating and preparing students for careers in community-based care and for partnering with Community Care Durham to launch the new Community Food Box program.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

