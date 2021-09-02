Community Care Durham looking for volunteers

Community Care Durham (CCD) is seeking community members who are eager to give back to their community.

CCD says the need for volunteers has never been greater.

With the increasing demand for support, CCD has developed a new volunteer recruitment campaign to encourage volunteerism across Durham Region.

“We are excited to launch our ‘Share Your Time with Us’ recruitment campaign and hope to onboard many new volunteers,” the organization states, adding, volunteers are the “heart and soul of the organization and play a crucial role in keeping CCD clients living independently with quality of life in their homes and their community.”

CCD receives community funding to promote volunteerism amongst seniors and other generations and support healthy aging and community participation.

The focus will be to inspire and reach out to people aged 55 plus to join their team of volunteers, however, CCD says all ages are welcome to share their time and get involved.

The region-wide campaign runs for three months, starting Sept. 1 and will continue until Nov. 30, 2021.

Volunteers are needed to support the Meals on Wheels and Transportation services.

Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver nutritious hot or frozen meals Monday to Friday to clients’ homes. Drivers pick up the meals around 11 a.m. and deliveries take about one-and-a-half hours to complete.

Other roles include packing the meals and sanitizing Meals on Wheels bags.

For transportation, volunteers use their vehicles to pick up clients at their home and drive them to medical appointments, grocery shopping and other activities. Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage by the client, and most drive requests are within Durham Region.

Virtual opportunities are also available and allow volunteers to utilize their skillsets and various talents from the comfort of home.

CCD’s virtual projects promote mental health, provide education and online activities, and offer companionship.

Volunteers can assist with Adult Day Program and Luncheon Out activities, Lunch and Learn and Workshops sessions.

Help is also needed in other areas such as friendly visiting, telephone reassurance, foot care clinic, the Community Food Box, COPE Mental Health Program, office support, and dining assistance.

Those who participate in the Share Your Time with Us campaign are eligible to win prizes. CCD will enter each new volunteer brought onboard during the campaign into a draw to win a $100 gift card.

All recruits will also receive a swag bag, including CCD goodies and local treats.

To get involved, contact CCD’s volunteer coordinators at 905-668-6318 or 905-668-1653, send an email to volunteer@communitycaredurham.on.ca, or visit www.communitycaredurham.on.ca to complete a volunteer application.

