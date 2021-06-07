Commercial property robbed

Durham police are seeking a male suspect following the robbery of a commercial property in Oshawa.

Officers were called to the Payday Loans on King Street on Thursday, June 3 around 4:50 p.m. for a robbery.

Police say the suspect stated he had a gun, entered the business and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect didn’t receive any money and fled on foot.

A gun was never seen and the clerk didn’t receive any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6-feet tall, approximately 200 pounds and between 35 and 45 years of age. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray cargo pants, black shoes, white and black graphic face mask, and had a black bandana with a white paisley pattern.

Anyone with new information about this incident can contact DRPS Investigative Services – Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

