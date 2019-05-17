Coming soon to Eastdale Theatre Company

Stefany Harris/The Oshawa Express

Staff and students at Eastdale CVI are working hard to perfect this year’s musical production.

The school’s Theatre Company have been performing musicals for more than 40 years, and this year they will be presenting a production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

The cast and crew of the show includes staff and students with various backgrounds in the performing arts.

More than 50 students and 20 staff members are involved with the performance.

The cast includes ZJ Aurelius as Ariel, Tyler McKeage as Prince Eric, Kayla Westfall as Ursula, Arron Ong as King Triton, Marlowe Kemp as Flounder, and Grace Gabel as Sebastian.

Key staff members include Janelle Maitland as director, Rob Isabella as musical director, and Jan Neville as set designer.

Staff and students have been hard at work since February preparing the actors on stage, the live orchestra, lighting and sound, set design, and ticket sales.

Sean Bilmer, producer of the show, says in the last number of years, they have been focusing on producing family friendly shows like Cinderella, Annie, and Willy Wonka.

“It is truly amazing to see how our professional auditorium can be transformed into an underwater wonderland with lights, colours, sounds, and costumes. I know that audience members will be charmed by the delightful story of the mermaid who just wants to be ‘Part of our World,’” said Bilmer.

Bilmer welcomes all theatre schools and elementary schools in Oshawa to attend the production.

“If you come to see the show on opening or closing night, you’ll hear extremely loud applause from the audience. It means so much to the kids,” says Bilmer.

The show runs May 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. in the Eastdale auditorium. Tickets are $15 or $10 for children 12 and under. They are available by calling the school at 905-723-8157.

