Come out and play at the Canadian International Autoshow

The Canadian International AutoShow is always a family affair.

Besides the multitude of family vehicles found across the show floors in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, recent years have seen special exhibits and presentations geared specifically towards families with young children. This year, the young ones can see some of their favourite Disney and Pixar vehicles in person, along with one of the largest indoor remote-controlled car demonstration test tracks and one of Canada’s leading toy retailers.

“Families are a vitally important segment for the automotive industry, and the AutoShow takes pride in creating a show that caters to car enthusiasts of all ages,” says Jason Campbell, general manager of the AutoShow. “We have had great response to our family features in recent years, and this year’s program will be sure to delight the little ones.”

The main family feature will be ONWARD (and a bit backwards): The Pixar Vehicle Experience. Walt Disney Studios Canada invites you to step into the suburban fantasy world of Disney and Pixar’s upcoming film “Onward.” The exhibit will include a life-size replica of Barley’s (voiced by Chris Pratt) treasured van he calls “Guinevere.” Along with his brother Ian (voiced by Tom Holland), they embark on a quest in this mighty steed that promises to test their relationship.

Fans will have the opportunity to pose and take photos with this groovy purple van that is spectacularly decked out with crescent moon windows and a Pegasus mural, as well as take photos with life-size cut outs of Ian and Barley. Additionally, a wizard will also be present on select days to perform illusions inspired by the spells and magic performed in the film. “Onward” opens in theatres across the country on March 5.

Walt Disney Studios Canada will also feature a life-size replica of Lightning McQueen from Disney and Pixar’s Cars films, and a life-size replica motorcycle of Canada’s greatest stuntman, Duke Caboom from “Toy Story 4.” “Cars,” “Cars 2” and “Cars 3” are now streaming on Disney+, and “Toy Story 4” will be joining the rest of the Toy Story films on the streaming service soon.

In the middle of Castrol Alley, Big Boys with Cool Toys, Canada‘ s largest remote control hobby store, will be exhibiting some of the coolest remote control products available in the industry. Not only will they be showing them off, they will be taking these vehicles to the maximum levels of jumping, back flips, front flips and much more.

See the excitement before your eyes with remote control hobby vehicles jumping 20, 30 and 40 feet in the air doing multiple backflips — jumps that you just didn’t think was ever possible.

Rounding out the family area will be a display and retail space from Toys ”R” Us and Babies ”R” Us Canada, specialty retailers of toys and baby products since 1984.

Included will be a track where kids can test drive battery-powered vehicles from the Toys ”R” Us collection.

