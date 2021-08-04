Combating human trafficking

The Durham Region Human Trafficking Coalition unveiled a newly wrapped police cruiser in honour of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which is designed to raise awareness and combat human trafficking.

This year’s theme, “Victims’ voices lead the way,” highlights the importance of listening to and learning from survivors of human trafficking.

The wrapped cruiser promotes the Durham Region Human Trafficking Coalition website StopHT.com – a website developed to assist victims and direct them to local agencies that can help.

Human trafficking is the fastest growing crime in Canada, according to the DRPS, with 66 per cent of all human trafficking in Canada occurring in Ontario. DRPS says it is also a growing problem in Durham Region.

DRPS’ human trafficking unit has reported a year-over-year increase in human trafficking investigations since 2018. In 2020, the unit conducted 137 investigations.

As of June 30 this year, they have already conducted 155 investigations.

“The reality is that human trafficking is happening in Durham Region. It is happening in hotels throughout the region, not far from our schools and other places where youth hang out,” says Detective Dave Davies from the Human Trafficking Unit.

He says the vehicle will be on patrol in Durham Region to raise awareness of StopHT.com, in hopes that victims and potential victims see the vehicle, visit the website, and learn how victims are lured by traffickers, as well as where they can get local help if they are being trafficked.

Carly Karlish, Executive Director of Victims Services of Durham Region adds, “Not only is the new HT DRPS cruiser an incredible tool to create awareness of human trafficking in the Durham community, if even one survivor who sees it driving by will be guided to the StopHT.com website to see all the supports we offer in the community, it will be a win.”

Anyone who is a victim of or suspects human trafficking can contact Durham Regional Police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5600 or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

