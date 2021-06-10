Collision leads to seizure of loaded gun

Durham police arrested a man following a single vehicle collision resulting in the discovery of a loaded gun in Oshawa over the weekend.

Durham police were called to a single motor vehicle collision on Founders Drive on Sunday, June 6, around 6:30 a.m. Police say the suspect lost control of his vehicle in the parking lot, striking a large boulder.

Officers tended to the driver of the vehicle, who was impaired, and found to have a loaded revolver in his possession.

The male did not suffer any injuries and was taken into custody.

A 30-year-old Toronto male is facing numerous charges, including unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a car, impaired operation of a conveyance, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, and two counts of breaching a peace bond. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact DRPS Cst. Marchand at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3811.

