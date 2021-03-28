CLUGSTON, C. Murray

C. Murray Clugston, 80, of Fort Wayne, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 21, 2021, at his home. Born on April 27, 1940, in Meaford, Ontario, Canada, and was a son of the late J. Calvin and Margaret (nee McKenzie) Clugston. Murray was a Pastor, and served congregations in Washington, Illinois, Indiana, and Canada who never really retired. He was also an associate with Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, for the past 10 years, also lending his comfort and ministry to hundreds of families in need of a Pastor, when the need arose; and was a co-founder, and President of Vision Ministries International.

He is survived by his wife Catherine R (nee Ste Marie) Clugston; children, Carol Clugston, of Port Credit, Ontario, Paul Clugston, of Fredericton, New Brunswick, Jerry (Linda) Clugston, of Kingsville, Ontario, Roger Clugston, of Sunderland, Ontario, Julie (Cary) Gatchell, of Hampton, Ontario, and Allan McDonald, of Oshawa, Ontario; grandchildren, Jennifer Clugston, Curtis Clugston, Blake Clugston, Colleen Walker, Peter Delaney, Bennett Clugston, McKenzie Clugston, Carson Clugston, Meaghan Gatchell, Matthew Gatchell, Philip MacDonald, and Mackenzie MacDonald; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Yorke, of Meaford, Ontario; and brother, Garth Clugston, of Nova Scotia.

A Celebration of Murray’s Life will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior, officiated by Dr Peter Yaruchyk. Masks and social distancing for those attending the service will be required. You may also watch a live stream of the service on the Hockemeyer & Miller Facebook Page. Memorial donations may be given to Vision Ministries International (www.visionmi.org). For online condolences please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

