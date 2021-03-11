CLOCA issues warning of hazardous creek conditions

With the incoming warmer weather on the way, the Central Lake Ontario Conservation Authority (CLOCA) is warning residents to steer clear of all waterways.

According to the Surface Water Monitoring Centre, incoming weather systems are bringing a mix of warm temperatures and rain to much of the province, including Durham, which is expected to see daytime highs well above zero and possibly into the teens this week.

Precipitation is forecast for Thursday in amounts up to 12mm.

CLOCA says the forecast rainfall combined with warmer temperatures will result in the existing snow melting, leading to increased runoff causing water levels and flows in streams to rise, especially in the vicinity of culverts and bridges. Any ice cover will become unstable and may cause break-up and ice movement, and ice piling and jamming may also be possible.

CLOCA says no flooding is anticipated but will be monitored.

“Elevated water levels, fast flowing water, and slippery conditions along stream banks continue to make these locations extremely dangerous. Children should be warned to stay away from all watercourses and ponds,” states CLOCA.

The Water Safety Statement will be in effect through Friday, March 12, or until further notice. CLOCA will continue to monitor the conditions of the streams and will provide updates as required.

Further information can be found on CLOCA’s website.

