CLOCA issues flood statement

The Central Lake Ontario Conservation Authority (CLOCA) has issued a flood outlook statement in response to an increase in recent rainfall activity.

The warning comes after Environment Canada forecasted severe weather for the area producing rainfall amounts over the next several days due to thunderstorms and remnants of hurricane Laura.

According to Environment Canada, 15 to 25 mm of rain was expected Wednesday, with showers forecast to continue through the week. Another 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected by Friday.

“Thunderstorms produce high intensity rainfall over a short period of time, which can cause soils to become saturated very quickly, resulting in increased runoff,” states CLOCA. “Consequently, higher than normal water levels and flows can be expected in our streams, especially in the vicinity of culverts and bridges. Localized flooding is not expected, but heavy downpours could result in flooding of low lying and flood prone areas.”

CLOCA is reminding residents to stay away from all watercourses, shorelines, and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams.

“Increased wave activity, elevated water levels, fast flowing water, and slippery conditions along stream banks and Lake Ontario shorelines continue to make these locations extremely dangerous,” states CLOCA, noting residents should also remind children of these dangers.

The Flood Outlook Statement will be in effect until further notice and CLOCA will continue to monitor the conditions of the streams and will provide updates as required.

For more information, visit www.cloca.com.

