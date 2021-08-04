Cleaning up the community

The City of Oshawa is calling on volunteers to help make cleaner neighborhood parks, trails and green spaces across the city, including the downtown core.

Community members, local organizations and businesses are encouraged to take part in monthly community clean-up events in downtown Oshawa and to organize neighborhood or service group clean-ups.

The monthly community clean-ups support the mandate of the Mayor’s Task Force on Community Safety, Security and Well-Being, including the Task Force’s focus on community action for community solutions and its phased approached beginning with the downtown.

The next three downtown Oshawa community clean-up events will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14, Saturday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 16.

The clean-ups will begin at 10 a.m. at the City Hall North Parkette and participants will be provided with disposable gloves and garbage bags. Complimentary parking is available in the staff parking lot to the west of City Hall (at King and Queen Streets), as well as complimentary on-street parking in the downtown on weekends and on business days after 6 p.m.

Those interested in participating in the downtown community clean-ups are required to pre-register in advance in keeping with COVID protocols, including capacity limits for outdoor gatherings.

For groups who would like to organize a clean-up in their own neighborhood, including parks, green spaces and trails, pre-register to receive free garbage bags and gloves (while supplies last).

To register, email specialevents@oshawa.ca, call 905-438-3146 or learn more by visiting www.oshawa.ca/community-clean-up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

