In response to the City of Oshawa, supported by the Mayor’s Task Force on Community Safety, Security and Well-Being, calling on the Oshawa community to help make cleaner neighbourhoods, parks, trails and green spaces across the city, the Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood got together with students, parents and teachers at Waverly Street Public School in Oshawa on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021 and cleaned up the schoolyard.

