City’s commissioner of finance to sit on municipal board

Oshawa’s Commissioner of Finance has been appointed to the Municipal Finance Officers’ Association (MFOA) of Ontario Board of Directors.

Stephanie Sinnott will share her in-depth knowledge of municipal government and finance with more than 2,300 of her peers across the province.

Sinnott has been Oshawa’s commissioner of finance since April 2018 and has served in a variety of roles in her more than 17 years with the city.

Throughout her tenure at the city, she has provided oversight and leadership in the development and preparation of the city’s corporate financial planning process, budgets, financial strategy, financial reporting, audits, asset management, internal controls and policies.

Sinnott oversees four divisions which provide a wide range of financial services to support the Oshawa Strategic Plan’s goals. The divisions include: Financial Planning and Reporting; Financial Services and Financial Systems Development; Revenue and Tax Services; and, Purchasing Services.

She is also a chartered professional accountant and a member of the Association of Municipal Clerks and Treasurers of Ontario, the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators, and the Canadian Association of Government Finance Officers.

She has been a member of the MFOA since 2003 and was appointed to its Board of Directors at its Sept. 24 annual general meeting.

Established in 1989, MFOA is the professional association of municipal finance officers representing 392 of the 444 municipalities in Ontario.

Mayor Dan Carter says he is pleased to celebrate Sinnott’s latest accomplishment with her.

“As Oshawa’s commissioner of finance services, Stephanie always brings valuable insight and direction to her work at city hall,” he says. “Her strong commitment to fiscal responsibility, as well as her collaborative approach with staff and ratepayers, helps ensure the delivery of efficient and affordable services in Oshawa. We are proud to see her share these gifts with communities across Ontario.”

Councillor Brian Nicholson, who is vice-chair of the finance committee, says he is confident in Sinnott’s ability to do a good job in her new role.

