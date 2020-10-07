City-wide contactless food drive for Feed the Need

Caremonger Clarington and Oshawa is inviting the community to take part in a city-wide food drive for charity.

All Together, Oshawa! a community-wide, contactless food drive, is taking place on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to collect food for Feed the Need in Durham.

Feed the Need in Durham is in need of canned protein such as tuna, salmon and peanut butter; fruits and vegetables such as pasta sauce, canned veggies and fruit cocktail; healthy snacks such as granola bars, juice boxes, fruit cups and crackers; breakfast foods such as hot and cold cereals, pancake mix, syrup and jam; and hygiene products such as shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Participants can contact 1-888-573-0982 or caremongeroshawa@gmail.com to arrange a contactless pickup of donations from their curb or doorstep.

All Together Oshawa is an all-hands-on-deck community effort to bring people together to support a local cause, supported by Caremonger Oshawa and Clarington, a grassroots community project founded in March 2020 to provide service, consistency and compassion to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit www.alltogetheroshawa.ca.

