City to observe National Day of Mourning

The City of Oshawa will be lowering its flags to half-mast Wednesday in honour of the National Day of Mourning.

Flags at city facilities will remain at half-mast and the city will lower the Day of Mourning flag at City Hall in honour and remembrance of workers who have lost their lives of suffered injury or illness on the job or due to a work-related tragedy.

“National Day of Mourning is a time for us to reflect and renew our commitment to protecting the health, safety and well-being of all workers who serve our community,” says Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter, adding those who have lost their lives or have been injured in their workplace will be honoured on April 28.

“We also recognize the sacrifices of our essential and frontline workers during this global pandemic,” he continues. “Our thoughts are with families and friends who have lost loved ones who have served our community during COVID-19.”

Now an international observance, the declaration of April 28 as the Day of Mourning began in Canada, recognizing its first National Day of Mourning for Persons Killed or Injured in the Workplace on April 28, 1991.

