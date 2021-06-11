City to begin issuing permits for outdoor park spaces, sports fields

The City of Oshawa will begin issuing permits for sports team training at outdoor park spaces, sports fields and courts on Friday, June 11.

In response to the province’s announcement to move into step one of its Roadmap to Reopen plan, sports training will be permitted to a maximum of 10 participants with no games or practices allowed.

Physical distancing measures of 3 metres of separation must be followed at all times when using the fields, courts, and diamonds. COVID-19 screening protocols for all those attending will also be in place.

To minimize gatherings, spectators will not be permitted, however, players under the age of 18 years may be accompanied by one parent of guardian.

If attending a facility as part of a team or organization, the team or organization may have additional health and safety protocols in effect, the city says.

“With safety of the upmost priority, the City is working to reopen the outdoor amenities in a manner that meets stringent health and safety protocols and that follow provincial orders and the medical advice of the region,” states the city.

