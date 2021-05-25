City reopens some outdoor amenities

The City of Oshawa has reopened some outdoor amenities.

As of Saturday, May 22, Oshawa residents were able to use tennis and pickle ball courts, skate parks, basketball courts, and sports fields.

The news comes after Premier Doug Ford announced May 20 he would be reopening some outdoor amenities.

Team sports or groups of more than five that are not part of the same household are still not permitted due to the provincial orders, according to the city.

“With safety of the upmost priority, the City is working to reopen the outdoor amenities in a manner that meets stringent health and safety protocols and that follows provincial orders and the medical advice of the region,” states the city.

“In preparation, the city is performing due diligence work, which includes time to assess and perform work to inspect and prepare the amenities and ensuring safety measure are in place.”

City splash pads were also reopened Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m.

The splash pads that were open across the city include Baker Park, Easton Park, Glen Stewart Park, Lake Vista Park, Mackenzie Park, Northview Park, and Rotary Park.

Splash pads will be open daily from 10 a.m. To 8 p.m.

City staff will be monitoring activity on a rotating basis at splash pads and will clean and disinfect the splash pads during each visit.

The city is advising residents that Delpark Homes Centre has not yet opened for the season due to the time required for due diligence work and to perform inspections.

The province announced a three-step Roadmap to Reopen Wednesday to safely and cautiously reopen the province and gradually lift public health measures based on the province-wide vaccination rate and improvements in key public health and health care indicators.

Community members using outdoor amenities are reminded to adhere to safety protocols, government orders and health authority guidelines, including maintaining physical distancing of at least two metres or more between people not in the same household; not using the amenities in groups of more than five, unless the gathering is comprised of members of a single household; and respecting posted signage on guidelines for use.

