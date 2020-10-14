City park may be on the move

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

City staff have completed their investigation into the possibility of relocating a park in north Oshawa.

And what they’ve decided is the need for a statutory public process for the purpose of relocating Kedron Community Park to the north.

The investigation began after council voted to have staff look into the potential of moving Kedron Park one year ago.

However, while it has yet to be decided what will be done, the idea of taking the park away from north Oshawa drew the ire of one councillor at the most recent development services meeting: Ward 1 City Councillor Rosemary McConkey.

“You know the expression, ‘You can’t walk in someone else’s shoes?’ I think if anyone went through northeast Oshawa… through the subdivisions and saw how few and far between parkland is, how tight those homes are, really it’s not the best we can do,” says McConkey.

She says due to the limited parkland in north Oshawa, the park is needed there.

“There’s too many that I’ve talked to that are very disheartened with the fact that they can’t walk to a park,” she adds.

Ultimately, she says she is “completely against” the idea of moving it.

Ultimately, committee members voted on the matter, with McConkey being the only dissenting vote.

