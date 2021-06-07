City offering cooling centres during extreme heat events

As the summer months approach, the City of Oshawa will be offering cooling centres in three of its air-conditioned facilities during declared heat events.

In the event that Environmental and Climate Change Canada and Region of Durham declare an extreme heat event for Oshawa, cooling centres will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Delpark Homes Centre, 1661 Harmony Rd. N.; City Hall, 50 Centre St. S.; and South Oshawa Community Centre, 1455 Cedar St.

Cooling centre users will have access to washrooms and water.

“The health and safety of our community members and staff is the City’s top priority,” states the city.

The city says the cooling centres follow safety protocols, such as screening and cleaning, and adhere to health authority guidelines to ensure users can practise physical distancing.

For more information, visit oshawa.ca/staycool.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

