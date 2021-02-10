City looking to honour local volunteers

The City of Oshawa is looking to recognize local volunteers who contribute to community-based organizations.

Individuals must be nominated for recognition by their volunteer organization. Each organization can nominate two individuals annually.

In order to be eligible to be nominated, volunteers must currently be active in their volunteerism, and volunteers must have completed at least five years of continuous volunteerism for the organization submitting the nomination.

Recognition will be provided to each volunteer only once for each organization in which they qualify.

If payment has been received for any service provided, recognition is not permitted.

The deadline to submit nominations is March 5, 2021.

For more information, visit www.oshawa.ca (News and Alerts), email clerks@oshawa.ca or call 905-436-3311.

