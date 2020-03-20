City looking at installing a number of art projects

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

Oshawa’s community services committee has recommended a number of art projects be installed around the city as part of the temporary Vinyl Installations Project.

The Vinyl Installations Project sees city staff working with students from Durham College and Oshawa residents to install high-resolution photographs of works of art on the walls of several locations.

The locations of the projects include:

The Oshawa Senior Citizens Centre branches at 43 John St. W. and Delpark Homes Centre, 1661 Harmony Rd. N.

South Oshawa Community Centre, 1455 Cedar St.

Civic Recreation Complex, 99 Thornton Rd. S.

Donevan Recreation Complex, 171 Harmony Rd. S.

Northview Community Centre, 150 Beatrice St. E.

Oshawa City Hall, 50 Centre St. S. for Culture in the Hall

The Arts Resource Centre, 45 Queen St. for the Art @ Arts Resource Centre exhibit

The committee also recommended temporary installation of banners in recognition of Lakeview Park’s 100th anniversary.

City staff will work with a public art task force consisting of representatives from Durham College, the Oshawa Arts Association, the Robert McLaughlin Gallery, the Cultural Leadership Council, as well as individual representatives from the community.

However, Ward 1 city councillor Rosemary McConkey wondered how much the project would cost, as the report only stated the funds will come from the recreation and culture services operating budget.

According to commissioner of community services Ron Diskey, the project will cost approximately $20,000.

McConkey also expressed some concern over the lack of northern representation in the project, adding she understands there were studies identifying where the art pieces should be located, but she would like to see more in Oshawa’s rural areas in the future.

With unanimous approval from the community services committee, it will now head to council.

