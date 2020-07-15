City implements anti-racism training

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

City staff and council will be undergoing anti-racism training as issues of race have found their way to city hall.

After former NDP candidate Shailene Panylo spoke on behalf of the Durham Black Accountability Coalition, Mayor Dan Carter presented a motion to help address anti-black and Indigenous racism in Oshawa.

She asked for the city to take action to address anti-black racism within Oshawa and Durham Region.

“Our hope is to be proactive in reimagining the way our city responds… so we don’t have to have our own George Floyd or Breonna Taylor hashtag,” she says.

Floyd and Taylor were both killed by police in the United States. Floyd was killed as a police officer held his knee against the back of his neck, and Taylor was killed when police raided her home as she was asleep.

Ultimately, Panylo wants to see more transparency and accountability for police.

“We can do better, we must do better, and we shouldn’t fear the potential of doing better,” she says.

Ward 4 City Councillor Derek Giberson says there is currently a “very active conversation” about systemic racism in the Oshawa community.

Giberson asked Panylo to comment on broader issues than just police brutality, and asked if she’s also referring to microaggressions and financial barriers.

She explains a lot of institutions today still aim to serve middle class families, and due to barriers which were implemented in the past, many racialized families don’t fall into that category today.

She wants to see how the community can make things more accessible moving forward.

“As a community… we’re really sort of going back to the drawing board,” says Panylo.

Giberson expressed his belief that many today will still argue and say, “Everyone has the same rights now.” However, he notes while everyone may share rights, certain opportunities are still not available to the racialized.

Ward 1 City Councillor Rosemary McConkey mentioned Durham Regional Chair John Henry’s intent to host an anti-racism town hall in the future, and asked what Panylo might know about a date and time.

Panylo says while she is unaware of a date or time, her group has spoken to Henry, and they have been invited by the regional chair to attend.

Carter’s motion, seconded by Giberson, had several aspects, including council reaffirming its resolution to condemn all racist acts.

The motion will also see council and staff undergo anti-racism training, the city will work with the region as well as other partners to address systemic racism, and more.

The mayor can also be directed to contact Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to help address mental health issues on the frontline.

“This has become an issue that, especially since the events in the United States, has been raised to the top,” says Carter. “These events continue to be ongoing not only in our country, but in all of North America.”

The mayor notes many of the ideas in his motion came from black leaders in the Oshawa community.

Carter says much more needs to be done, and notes this is just the “starting point” in Oshawa’s fight against racism.

“This is a starting point, and I know that we’ll be moving forward,” he says.

Giberson, who seconded the motion, says while he believes things may not be as bad in Canada as they are in the United States, it still isn’t an acceptable state of affairs.

“I think that one thing we need to stop doing in Canada… is our habit of back patting ourselves when we say it’s not as bad here,” he says.

Ultimately, every councillor voted in favour of the mayor’s motion.

“I’m hoping this will add to the conversation, and also bring the change that is necessary… that everybody feels included, that everybody feels they have a voice,” says Carter.

