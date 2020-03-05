City hosting workshops on airport issues

City staff are hosting small group workshops on airport issues with residents, businesses and stakeholders throughout the month of April.

The workshops serve as a follow up to the Oshawa Executive Airport Community Liaison Committee town hall meeting that took place in September 2019.

According to a media release, the workshops will include updates on airport noise, flight training and air quality.

Participants will have a chance to hear answers and further discuss matters related to questions raised at the town hall last fall.

To ensure focused events, interested parties must register in advance by visiting https://airportworkshop.eventbrite.ca and selecting one of the six date options. Registration is limited to one date per participant, with the option to register an additional household member to attend the same workshop.

Workshops will take place in the committee room located just off the main south entrance of Oshawa City Hall (50 Centre St. S.) with a maximum registration of 20 participants per workshop. The six date and time options are as follows:

– Tuesday, April 14 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

– Thursday, April 16 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

– Tuesday, April 21 from 9 to 11 a.m.

– Thursday, April 23 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

– Wednesday, April 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Those who are interested but unable to attend any of the six workshop date options, or who would prefer to register via phone, should contact the city’s corporate communications department at 905-436-5686 or email communications@oshawa.ca.

The feedback and information collected during the small group workshops will up for consideration in the development of the draft 2020-2024 Airport Business Plan, which will come to the city’s development services committee later this year.

Those with accessibility needs and require alternate formats or other accommodations should email communications@oshawa.ca or call 905-436-5686 with a minimum of five business days’ notice in advance of the workshop of interest.

