City focusing on business in upcoming town hall

Residents will have the opportunity to learn more and ask questions about COVID-19 relief efforts in Oshawa.

Residents can ask about Oshawa’s reopening, the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force and more during the city’s next virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, July 8. The virtual Town Hall will be hosted by Mayor Dan Carter and Ward 2 City and Regional Councillor Tito-Dante Marimpietri, the chair of the task force.

While geared towards the business community, all community members can participate.

The business COVID-19 virtual town hall will be held on Wednesday, July 8 at 9 a.m.

There are four different ways to access the virtual town halls:

Call the toll free phone number and enter the July 8 access code. For those choosing to dial in, they can submit questions before or during the call to business@oshawa.ca. Using a desktop or laptop computer, visit https://oshawa.webex.comand enter the July 8 access code to join the meeting followed by the event password. For those choosing to access the virtual town hall on a desktop or laptop computer, they will be able to ask questions during the virtual town hall through the Q&A tool. Download the WebEx Meetings app on a mobile device, select “Join Meeting” and enter the July 8 access code. Those who choose this option may be asked to enter the event password. Those choosing to access the virtual town hall through a mobile device will be able to ask questions during the virtual town hall through the Q&A tool. You can also tune into RogersTV Durham and watch a livestream of the virtual town hall on television. Those choosing to watch though their TV can submit questions before or during the call to business@oshawa.ca.

Additional information on how to join the virtual town halls is available at www.oshawa.ca/connect. Those choosing to access via computer or mobile app are encouraged to test before to ensure they don’t miss any of the event.

Use the following access numbers for the July 8 Virtual Town Hall:

Toll free number: 1-833-311-4101

July 8access code: 129 811 8646

Password: 12345

Note that access codes will be different for each event.

