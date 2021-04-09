City cancels in-person Canada Day 2021 celebrations due to pandemic

The City of Oshawa is cancelling all in-person special events and festivals, including Canada Day festivities, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All permits for festivals and events in city facilities and outdoor spaces are cancelled up until and including July 1, 2021.

Other city-led event cancellations for in-person events include Community Clean Up, Community Fire Safety Day, and the Peony Festival. However, the Peony Festival will be celebrated virtually in June 2021.

“Although our city facilities are closed temporarily to the public, city staff continue to service the public,” states the city.

City Hall continues to operate virtually until further notice. Community members can contact the city online or by phone at 905-436-3311 Monday through Friday (on business days) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

