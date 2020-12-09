City budget deliberations continue

Oshawa City Council is looking to raise property taxes just shy of 2 per cent as they head into day three of budget deliberations on Friday.

By the end of day two, council had managed to lower the tax levy to 1.99 per cent, down from the 2.39 per cent council was looking at when budget deliberations began just a couple of weeks ago.

The day-long meeting looked at the operating portion of the 2021 budget. Council approved the capital portion of the 2021 budget at its Nov. 27 meeting.

“We’re trying to keep our budget as tight as possible for 2021,” says Councillor John Gray.

Council was able to make minor cuts and gap savings in some areas to account for the tax levy decrease, which included a $75,000 savings within the Office of the CAO, and another $33,000 in admin costs through corporate services.

Council meets again on Friday, Dec 11 at 9:30 a.m. to continue with discussion of the operating portion of the budget with a goal of approving the 2021 budget by end of day.

