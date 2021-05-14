Citizen vacancies on city committees

The City of Oshawa is looking to fill some citizen vacancies on its committees.

“The appointment of Oshawa citizens to boards and committees give the public an opportunity to volunteer their skills and time to deal with various issues associated with our city,” states the city.

Heritage Oshawa is looking to fill once vacancy to November 2023. Members of Heritage Oshawa advise and assist council on all matters relating to the designation and preservation of heritage properties, as well as the education and promotion of the city’s cultural heritage resources.

There is also one vacancy on the Oshawa Active Transportation Advisory Committee. The position goes to November 2024.

Members of the committee look at matters relating to the design, development, implementation, and monitoring of policies, programs, and facilities “to enhance and promote a safe, sustainable and accessible active transportation system within the City of Oshawa.”

The Oshawa Animal Care Advisory Committee has two stakeholder vacancies.

The goal of the committee is to assist, advise and educate council, staff, key stakeholders and the wider Oshawa community with respect to continually improving the efficient and compassionate care of animals within the city.

The city says a key part of the OACAC’s function will be to find and evaluate potential initiatives; provide expert opinions and network with other subject matter experts on issues; assist and promote existing and future projects; support fundraising and grant applications; and facilitate training of stakeholders and the general public.

An application form must be submitted with a resume and City Council will consider the names of citizens who wish to stand for appointment.

The deadline for receipt of completed application forms is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021. Applicants will be contacted for an interview.

Meetings are held once per month. During COVID-19 restrictions, meetings are held electronically.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

