CIBC Run for the Cure taking place Oct. 4

When the world stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic, breast cancer didn’t. Every day, more than 75 Canadians are diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Now more than ever, the CIBC Run for the Cure needs your support to ensure that no Canadian has to face breast cancer alone,” states the Canadian Cancer Society.

The CIBC Run for the Cure has been transformed this year into a one-of-a-kind experience with both physical and virtual components.

Through its refreshed and easy-to-use mobile app and website, participants can create and customize their own virtual runner, fundraise to unlock rewards, and track their activity.

On run day, Durham residents are invited to join the live-streamed opening ceremonies at 11:30 a.m., which will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube, before heading out to walk or run in their neighbourhood.

“Funds raised to go support ground breaking research and a national support system that helps people affected by breast cancer,” states the Canadian Cancer Society.

To register or donate, visit cibcrunforthecure.com.

