Child bitten by coyote

The City of Oshawa is reminding residents to be cautious after a child was bitten by a coyote at Northway Court Park on Thursday, July 1.

Police responded to Northway Court Park around 8:30 p.m. for a girl who had been bitten by a coyote.

Police say the girl was playing at the park when a coyote approached and bit her. Several adults scared the coyote off and it ran into the nearby woods.

Oshawa Animal Services were called and kept their eyes on the coyote while officers attended.

Officers set up a perimeter in an attempt to secure the coyote but it fled eastbound across Oshawa Boulevard North and disappeared into the ravine.

The child sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital and treated for the bite.

Oshawa municipal law enforcement officers and Durham Regional Police are working closely together to further investigate and take appropriate action, and city signs have been installed advising residents of coyote activity in the area.

If a coyote is spotted, the city says stop and pick up small children and pets, stand still, and never run from or turn from a coyote.

Make yourself big, wave your arms above your head, be loud and assertive, and slowly back away, keeping an eye on the animal.

In order to prevent coyotes from visiting your yard, remove food attractants from the yard – secure garbage, keep pet food indoors, clean up spilled bird seed and fallen fruits.

Keep the property clean – trim back bushes and weeds, scoop dog poop, and keep the barbecue area clean.

Secure the home and sheds – seal openings into and under buildings, decks and porches.

Lastly, be a good pet owner by keeping dogs on a leash and supervising them when they are outdoors, and by bringing pets in at night.

By reporting wildlife sightings, the city says residents are helping the city to monitor and address common locations.

Community members are encouraged to report sightings to Service Oshawa online at service.oshawa.ca, by email at service@oshawa.ca, or by phone at 905-436-3311.

The city only responds to urban wildlife calls if the animal is sick or has been injured. Additional information and resources on urban wildlife are available on the city’s Wildlife webpage.

