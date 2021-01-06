Charges laid in Oshawa robbery

Charges have been laid after a male showed up at the police station with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being robbed.

A 57-year-old Oshawa male entered Central East Division in Oshawa on Wednesday, Dec. 30, around 6:40 a.m., suffering from injuries. Emergency services were called and the victim was transported to a local hospital for his injury.

Police say the victim made arrangements with suspects on Tuesday, Dec. 29 to meet the following morning at an address on Maplewood Drive. Upon entering the residence, the victim was confronted and one of the suspects produced a knife and made a demand for money.

When the victim attempted to leave, all three suspects assaulted the victim.

The victim eventually fled the residence and headed to the police station to report the incident.

Police executed a search warrant at the residence and located and arrested the three suspects.

A 31-year-old Oshawa male, 44-year-old male, and 39-year-old male are facing several charges, including aggravated assault, robbery, and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact D/Cst. Duguay at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2764.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

