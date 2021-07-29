Charges laid after investigation into senior’s residence

Durham police have laid charges stemming from an incident at a retirement residence.

Officers began an investigation on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, after a complaint came forward against staff members at the White Cliffe Terrace Retirement Residence on Highway 2 in Courtice.

It was alleged that during the COVID-19 pandemic, staff members had removed door handles to some units in the residence.

Durham police worked with community partners and oversight bodies and arrested and charged a man, who was the general manager at the time of the incident.

The 40-year-old Oshawa man is charged with two counts of unlawful confinement. He was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with new information can contact DRPS D/Cst. Hilliard at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1657.

