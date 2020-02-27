Charges dropped against teacher accused of sexual assault

Surrounded by supporters, a Durham Region elementary school teacher received vindication Feb. 21 after sexual assault charges against her were dropped.

During a court hearing, Crown prosecutors advised a Superior Court judge there was no reasonable prospect of a conviction against Krystal Wilson-Cunis.

In October 2018, Wilson-Cunis was charged with allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old student.

The incident was allegedly to have taken place at Da Vinci Public School in Ajax during the 2017-2018 school year.

A post on the Instagram account, JusticeForMsC, states due to a publication ban, “the details of the allegation, no matter how illogical [and] unsubstantiated, were kept from the public.”

The post also accused media outlets of using “completely unrelated details” in earlier stories to depict Wilson-Cunis as guilty, and to “deform” her character.

“We spoke the truth from day one,” the post continues.

