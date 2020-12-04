Changes coming to bus service for holiday season

Durham Region Transit will be operating with reduced service during the holiday season.

In response to annual lower ridership during this time, DRT will operate with reduced service from Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 until Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

There will not be additional service scheduled for New Year’s Eve due to the pandemic, however, customers can still ride DRT for free after 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020.

“As the holiday season approaches, residents can rest assured that DRT will continue to deliver the same safe and reliable service they’re used to,” says Regional Chair John Henry.

A report from a recent Transit Executive Committee meeting also showed feedback from customers and ongoing reviews of network performance has resulted in a few service enhancements.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 7, route 405 serving the Delpark Community Centre will be hourly, seven days a week.

Starting on Monday, Jan. 3, 2021, some service schedule adjustments will change to better meet GO Train schedules, as well as routing changes to improve connections to industrial areas and the Oshawa Centre via Gibb from downtown Oshawa.

In Oshawa, route 403C will see a new late evening trip, Monday to Saturday, serving the south Oshawa industrial area connecting to downtown Oshawa, and route 980 will see a new late evening trip Monday to Saturday serving the south Oshawa industrial area connecting to Ajax, Pickering and Whitby via Hwy. 2.

Route 901B will operate to and from the Oshawa Centre Terminal and Ontario Tech and Durham College north campus via Gibb Street.

“We continually review customer and operator feedback, PRESTO and ridership data, as well as information from partner transit agencies to improve our services,” says DRT General Manager Bill Holmes. “The January 3 service enhancements will be a timely adjustment for customers taking the GO Train as well as workers traveling to industrial areas, and for our seniors in downtown Oshawa to access the Oshawa Centre on 901B trips, that will travel via Gibb Street.”

