Cellular tower proposed near harbour

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

A large telecommunications tower is proposed for installation near the Oshawa Harbour.

Signum Wireless is seeking city approval to place a 35-metre tower at 1609 Simcoe Street South, just south of Harbour Road.

To the north of the subject site is the Oshawa Creek and city-owned lands where the former Oshawa Marina was located, while to the south is federal crown land for port uses, and a privately-owned property at 1615 Simcoe Street South with above ground tanks.

To the east across the Oshawa Harbour lay lands used by the Oshawa Port Authority, and to the west is open spaces/parkland owned by the City of Oshawa.

The tower would be accompanied by related equipment and fencing.

Freedom Mobile and Rogers are said to be interested in using the tower.

Signum wants to lease a 15-metre by 15-metre section from the city, which owns the lands.

Earlier this year, city council approved the proposed tower in principle for the purpose of holding a public meeting, which took place earlier this month.

The tower had originally been suggested to be located at 1175 Nelson Street at an automotive salvage yard at the southeast corner of Nelson Street and Wellington Avenue, north of Harbour Road.

However, a number of concerns were raised about this location during a public meeting in March 2017.

Signum proposed moving the tower to 1609 Simcoe Street South and requested an exemption from the public meeting requirement under Oshawa’s telecommunications policy.

This request was denied in February 2018.

Because the subject site is located on city-owned land, city council has the ability to deny the proposal.

The matter has been referred to development services staff for a further report.

