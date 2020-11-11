Celebrating together, virtually

Every year, hundreds of Oshawa residents gather at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park for Remembrance Day.

This year however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oshawa’s Remembrance Day ceremony, along with others all across the country, will be celebrated in a different way.

Oshawa residents will join communities across Canada in commemorating Remembrance Day in a virtual ceremony.

Mayor Dan Carter is inviting the community to watch the virtual ceremony today, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m. by tuning in to the live broadcast on Rogers TV Durham from their computers or mobile devices. Alternatively, viewers can watch on cable 10, 63, and HD510, Ignite TV HD508.

The ceremony will feature the laying of the wreaths, remembrance ceremony and closing remarks.

The ceremony will not feature a parade or gathering in Memorial Park. In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the city is asking community members not to travel to Memorial Park to attend the ceremony in person.

In addition to watching the ceremony, the city suggests a number of ways for the community to safely reflect, honour, and remember, including observing two minutes of silence at 11 a.m., and wearing a poppy to support the Poppy Campaign.

To view the Remembrance Day ceremony from a computer or mobile device, visit www.RogersTV.com/Durham.

