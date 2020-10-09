Celebrate virtually this holiday weekend

Durham’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Kyle is reminding residents to stay safe and take preventative measures this holiday weekend by celebrating with friends and family virtually.

In a recent statement, Kyle noted holiday gatherings will “look and feel different this year.”

“As we aim to control the spread of COVID-19 in our community, it is important that we all continue to do our part and take public health preventative measures during the holiday season,” he states. “While many of us usually gather with our loved ones over the upcoming holiday weekend, the safest way to celebrate with family and friends outside of your household this year is to gather virtually.”

He says social gatherings increase the risk of illness for everyone who attends, as well as those they have close contact with, noting in-person gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors across the province.

He says these limits cannot be combined; gatherings of 35 people are not permitted.

“Keep your party or gathering as small as possible and use outdoor spaces whenever you can,” adds Kyle, noting physical distancing of two meters, or six feet, as well as wearing a mask or face covering and following public health advice should be followed.

In a recent address to the community, Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter says as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, community members need to remember to “stay the course and all do our part” to help stop the spread of the virus, noting there’s also a lot to be thankful for.

“It’s been seven months that all of us have been coming together as a community to address COVID-19 and we are not out of the woods,” he says. “We’re now into Phase 2 of COVID-19 and we’re urging you all throughout this Thanksgiving weekend, and as you come together in the month of October to be able to celebrate community and family and friends, please do us a favour, wear a mask, wash your hands, keep six feet apart and make sure your social gatherings are limited.”

There were 32 new positive cases reported across the region on Oct. 7, nine of which were in Oshawa. This brings the total positive cases in Oshawa to 355, 16 of which are currently in home isolation, 316 have been resolved, and 23 people have died.

