Durham residents are invited to celebrate Canada Day the Durham Way, virtually, on July 1.

Durham Regional Chair John Henry says Canada Day the Durham Way offers a chance to celebrate this great nation and vibrant region.

“Communities across Durham are uniting and finding innovative ways to stay #DurhamStrong until we can safely re-open for in person celebrations,” he says.

“I encourage everyone from across the region to tune in on July 1. Let’s celebrate our amazing country, together,” he adds.

This year’s celebration will showcase a ton of family fun, including children’s activities, musical performances, and cooking demonstrations.

There will also be exciting performances by Brant the Fire Guy and Dan the Music Man.

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter says the City of Oshawa is excited to participate in another virtual Canada Day celebration with the other Durham Region communities.

“While there will be a part of us that yearns to be at Lakeview Park celebrating in person with our neighbours and friends on Canada Day, we are excited to be able to offer amazing local talent and entertainment in the comfort of your home,” says Carter.

Durham Region is one of the most vibrant and diverse communities in Ontario, according to the region, and this event highlights why the region’s quality of life is “second to none – a celebration of multicultural landscape and cultures; exciting performers; one-of-a-kind children’s activities; and musical talent.”

The Canada Day celebration will be available on YouTube.

For more information, visit www.durham.ca/canadaday.

