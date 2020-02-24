Catholic school gets approval for 70 new child care spaces

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

A Catholic elementary school will be welcoming more than 70 new child care spaces in the near future.

The Ministry of Education has provided approval to the Durham Catholic District School Board to begin the tendering process for a four-room child care addition to Monsignor Phillip Coffey Catholic School.

The funding for the new addition is $3.3 million, and is expected to allow the school for add 73 new child care spaces.

“For families of Monsignor Phillip Coffey Catholic School, the creation of licensed child care spaces will offer a trusted environment for children to learn and grow from infant and toddler years to preschool

age,” said Tracy Barill, director of education for the Durham Catholic District School Board. “In addition, parents who have school-aged children will now

have a one-stop location where they can, with trust and confidence, bring their school-aged children to be cared for, nurtured and educated at the same time.”

Scott Grieve, superintendent of facility services with the DCDSB told The Oshawa Express it is too early to provide a concrete timeline for when the addition may open.

He notes the board will also be renovated an existing room at the school for the child care program.

Monsignor Phillip Coffey Catholic School currently offers a before and after school program.

