Catch The Ace Oshawa is here

The Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood’s newest lottery is here with Lakeridge Health R.S. McLaughlin Durham Regional Cancer Centre as a beneficiary.

Catch The Ace Oshawa tickets are on sale now, with proceeds from the first game going to purchase Smart IV pumps for the Lakeridge Health R.S. McLaughlin Durham Regional Cancer Centre.

“Everyone who purchases tickets is helping our Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood,” says Oshawa-Parkwood Rotary President David Penney.

Oshawa-Parkwood Rotary Past President Sue MacKinnon says Rotary recently met with Cynthia Davis, President and CEO of Lakeridge Health, and Yves Gadler, CEO of the Lakeridge Health Foundation, to discuss what Rotary could do to help make a difference in the community.

“They both agreed that the Smart IV pumps for the cancer centre would be very much appreciated,” says MacKinnon.

Penney says the Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood is pleased to be able to contribute their portion to the cancer center.

“The WiFi-enabled pumps cost around $5,000 each and can help Lakeridge staff better control how medications and fluids are given to patients,” Penney adds.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://catchtheaceoshawa.ca by credit card and debit cards and will have a chance to win a weekly cash prize and participate weekly in the progressive jackpot when someone will Catch The Ace of Spaces.

Tickets are five for $10; 20 for $20; 75 for $50; and 200 for $100.

The weekly draws for the Ace of Spades will take place every Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. until some weekly winning ticket will draw the Ace of Spades and win the progressive jackpot.

“We want to say best of luck to everyone and thank everyone who purchases their tickets for the weekly draws of the Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood’s Catch The Ace Oshawa. Your dollars provide service to our community,” add MacKinnon and Penney.

Rotary’s vision statement is clear, especially this year: “Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.”

The Rotary Club’s work is ongoing, year-round. Club members continually research both local and international projects for opportunities to assist wherever they can to improve the lives, in Oshawa and throughout the world.

The Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood supports many local and international community service projects year-round, such as The Kids’ Safety Village of Durham Region, Lakeridge Health Oshawa, the R.S. McLaughlin Durham Regional Cancer Centre, Participation House (for mentally and physically challenged adults), Grandview Children’s Centre, Simcoe Hall Settlement House, Durham College’s new Centre for Collaborative Education, Durham Region Hospice, various youth programs, the Eradication of Polio through Rotary International’s End Polio Now Campaign, a school bus and washrooms for a school in rural India, and assistance toward a playground for the students at Waverly Public School, just to name a few.

The main objective of Rotary is service, in the community and throughout the world. As volunteers, Rotarians build goodwill and peace, provide humanitarian service, and encourage high ethical standards in all vocations.

Play Catch The Ace Oshawa at https://catchtheaceoshawa.ca.

Visit rotary.org and endpolio.org for more about Rotary.

For more information about Rotary or to become a member, visit www.rotaryoshawa-parkwood.org.

