Carter stands up for Asian communities in fight against racism

In honour of Asian and South Asian Heritage Month in May, Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter is reminding Oshawa residents there is zero tolerance for racism in the community.

Carter says this May will provide everyone with the opportunity to recognize and honour the contributions of Canadians of Asian and South Asian descent, both past and present, and to the growth and development of the country, province, and city.

He says he is “outraged” by the recent acts of hatred and violence against the Asian community throughout North America and across Canada.

“I urge everyone to stand with me in denouncing these acts of racism and all acts of racism globally, nationally and in our community,” says Carter.

He notes the city launched a Community Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee last year, which is comprised of community members from diverse backgrounds whose mandate it is to inform and assist city staff and council in identifying initiatives to increase equity in the community, eliminate racism, and enhance inclusion in Oshawa.

Carter says the city is grateful for the contributions of Oshawa community members of Asian and South Asian descent and is “committed to ensuring that our city provides an inclusive community for all.”

“I encourage everyone to learn more about Asian and South Asian history in Canada, to celebrate the positive impacts Asian and South Asian Canadians have had and continue to have on our community, and to stand in solidarity with the Asian and South Asian communities in fighting hate and racism.”

