Carter invites public to view daily update videos

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter has been hosting a series of video updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, in the hopes he can keep communicating with his constituents.

“I wanted to accomplish a few things with these updates. One is I wanted to make sure that people had a voice, and that they could speak to their mayor directly,” Carter explains. “I don’t have the same advantages as [Toronto Mayor John Tory], where they have several television stations, several radio stations, and several newspapers.”

He notes Oshawa doesn’t have the same media presence as Toronto, so he hopes to open up a dialogue with the public and make sure they have a voice.

“Number two, it is to help me better understand what people are experiencing everyday, and number three is I wanted to make sure that they were informed and educated about the steps we are taking,” he explains.

The fourth reason he gave is that he wanted to encourage the community to understand “that we are a great city.”

“We’ve faced a lot of hurdles in the past, and we’ve always been able to overcome it,” he says.

Carter adds part of his job as the mayor is not only to perform his duties as mayor, but also to encourage his city.

“I just find that the new technologies that are there gave me the opportunity to do so,” he says.

The response from the public has been “tremendous,” according to Carter.

“We’ve got a lot of people that are joining us each and every night, we’re getting a lot of questions all the way across, and there’s people finding out about us each and everyday,” he says.

When the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end, Carter thinks it would be a good idea to continue with the video updates.

“What I would like to do is keep the conversation going. I think it helps me collect information that I may not be aware of, and the biggest thing is, the reality is, these next two years after this pandemic has run it’s course, there is a long period of recovery and a lot of changes that are going to happen to our economy, our local community, and the changes in regards to our citizens,” he explains.

To view Carter’s video updates, head to the City of Oshawa’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCivgkO1-o8-aa4tZbMpk6Jg.

