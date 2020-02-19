Car seat safety clinics returning

Oshawa Fire Services invites parents, guardians, and caregivers who use car seats to drop by a city fire station or attend one of its free car seat safety clinics for inspection this year.

It is estimated more than 75 per cent of child deaths and injuries due to motor vehicle collisions could be prevented with the proper installation and use of car seats.

In 2020, car seat safety clinics will run:

– Saturday, March 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 2 (1111 Simcoe St. S.)

– Saturday, June 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. Fire Station 5 (1550 Harmony Rd. N.)

– Saturday, Nov. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 1 (199 Adelaide Ave. W.)

Those interested in attending should:

– Have the car seats installed in the vehicle at time of arrival.

– Bring the manuals for the car seats and the vehicle.

– Bring the children who ride in the seats so they can be properly sized.

In addition to the clinics, parents, guardians and caregivers can stop by an Oshawa fire station at any time for car seat inspection.

Should the fire fighters at the attending station be out, residents are asked to return to that station at another time or attend another Oshawa Fire station.

For more information, visit oshawa.ca/carseatclinics

