Canadians headed to the polls in September

By Courtney Bachar/The Oshawa Express

Canadians are heading to the polls in September.

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole says this election is not about next week, next month or next year, but rather it’s about the next four years.

“It’s about who will deliver the economic recovery Canada needs. It’s about who will take action to protect Canadians from spiraling living costs from rising taxes from poorer services,” he says.

O’Toole says Canada needs a strong recovery plan – one that will support high wages for workers and get infrastructure built.

Through Canada’s Recovery Plan, O’Toole says Conservatives will secure jobs by recovering the one million jobs lost during the pandemic; secure accountability by enacting new anti-corruption laws; secure mental health through the Mental Health Action Plan; secure the country by securing Canadian-made medical supplies; and secure the economy by balancing the budget over the next decade.

“This election is about who Canadians trust to secure their economic future, and secure the future for all Canadians,” O’Toole continues.

“We need a strong economy so that today’s Canadians can have confidence that tomorrow will be brighter for the next generation.”

After 17 months of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s time for Canadians to decide how to continue fighting the pandemic from here.

“We’ve had your back, and now it’s time to hear your voice,” he says, adding, the decisions government makes now will “define the future your kids and grandkids grow up in.”

He says Canadians need to choose how Canada finished the fight against COVID-19 and build back better.

“We believe that a government’s most important responsibility is to keep Canadians safe and thriving, and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” Trudeau continues.

“After making it through 17 months of nothing like we’ve ever experienced, Canadians deserve to choose what the next 17 months – what the next 17 years and beyond – will look like,” he says, adding, he has the right plan, the right team, and the proven leadership to meet that moment.

Canadians will head to the polls on Sept. 20.

