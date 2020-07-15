Canadian Automotive Museum to reopen Friday

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The Canadian Automotive Museum (CAM) will be reopening its doors this Friday, July 17.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CAM was forced to shutter its doors, and will now be letting visitors in 10 at a time, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.

Greg Johnston, who sits on the CAM Board of Directors, says the museum is now allowed to reopen with Phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic recovery plan.

He notes social distancing and visitor safety is important to the museum, and precautions will be taken.

“The museum is only going to have 10 people in a 25,000 sq. ft. museum, so you’re going to actually have more social distancing at the museum than you’ll have at a grocery store,” he says.

He says 10 people will be let in at a time for an hour and a half each, there will be a two metre rule, and visitors will be required to wear a mask.

“Staff will be limited, but they will also have masks,” he says, adding there will be signage reminding visitors of the two metre rule.

Johnston says there were some positives to the museum being forced to close, as they were able to “work on our library.”

“We have a library that’s quite large, and, a lot of people don’t know this, but it’s connected to the Oshawa Public Library,” he says.

Johnston says ultimately they want to make sure people know the library is reopening.

“There’s not a lot to do for a lot of families since they can’t travel anywhere. So, we’re really hoping they’ll come back to the museum,” says Johnston. “Even though we only have limited space for them, at this point it’s still a great way to get out.”

The museum is located at 99 Simcoe St. S.

For more information, visit http://www.canadianautomotivemuseum.com/.

Those interested in booking a timed ticket to go to the museum will have to book it through the website at http://www.canadianautomotivemuseum.com/visitor-information-covid19?fbclid=IwAR24h_9m1F7WAAh–bjshwN63CNpQ3wjIlhC6PeYuPqiIv4ViH6_5zveNa4.

