Canada needs to address education need worldwide

Dear Editor,

The G7 Summit was a time for leaders to come together to address the global response to the pandemic, but they did not capitalize on this moment to their full potential. It is disappointing, to say the least, that Canada did not step forward to meet the urgent educational needs of the most vulnerable children around the world, which are greater than ever.

Prior to the pandemic, nearly 132 million girls were out of school and millions more faced barriers to learning. Now, an additional 20 million girls who were in secondary school may never return once the pandemic subsides, with a damaging impact on their health, protection, and wellbeing. Even with this information, the government’s investments fell short of what is necessary to tackle the biggest global education emergency in our lifetime.

However, there is still hope. Canada can still lead in global education by topping up the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) pledge with further investments at the Global Education Summit, happening at the end of July, and committing finances towards the Together for Learning campaign.

The ask: Canada must invest a total of $500 million over five years in the GPE so that children around the world have access to quality education during and after the pandemic.

Christina Nguyen

