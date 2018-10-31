Bus ticket booth closing for now

There will be some big changes coming into effect at the Downtown Oshawa Bus Terminal at the end of this week.

As of 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2, the ticket booth, indoor waiting area and washrooms at the terminal will be closed until further notice.

In-person GO Transit tickets purchases at the terminal were discontinued on Oct. 30.

Tickets and Presto Cards are now only available for purchase from the platform self-service machine.

GO Transit buses will continue to operate on the same schedule at the terminal.

In-person ticket sales for Durham Region Transit will be available until 6 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Moving forward, DRT tickets are available at guest services at the Oshawa Centre, and Service Oshawa at City Hall (50 Centre St. S) between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets for Greyhound buses will be available for purchase at the ticket booth until noon on Nov. 2.

After that, tickets must be purchased online. Greyhound buses will continue to operate on the same schedule as before.

Greyhound parcel delivery services at the terminal will not longer be available after Oct. 31.

