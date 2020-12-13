Budget approved with minimal increase

By Courtney Bachar/The Oshawa Express/LJI Reporter

Oshawa residents are looking at a 1.41 per cent tax levy increase next year.

City council approved the 2021 budget Friday after a weeks-long process that started with a tax increase of 2.39 per cent.

This means a $28.25 tax impact for residents on a property valued at $356,000.

Ward 5 Councillor and Chair of the Finance Committee John Gray says it was a civil debate, and in recognition of current difficulties, getting down to 1.41 per cent is significant.

He noted with a projection of 9.46 in the beginning, staff worked hard with a number of innovations, as well as councillors who also added their input.

“I know there’s no members of council that would have approved 9.46 per cent. Getting down to 1.41 is a significant number,” he says, noting next year will be “back to business as usual.”

“I hope we continue to make adjustments, but also contributions to the future,” he adds. “When we reserve, our capital program becomes healthy and we can do things every single year.”

There are a number of large projects set for 2021, including new vehicles, various building and equipment replacement, and park and road redevelopments.

One large project coming to the city’s downtown is a pilot project for sidewalk snow clearing.

While Gray says a project like this isn’t necessary to start during a particularly difficult year, Ward 4 Councillor Rick Kerr says this is a good time to go ahead with it.

“We just increased the width of the sidewalks downtown, which puts a burden on storefronts tasking with maintaining a doubled sidewalk,” he says, adding the population has also been increasing downtown.

Ward 4 Councillor Derek Giberson says walkability is extremely important in urban areas, specifically noting the high population of seniors’ buildings in the area, with many seniors having shifted their mode of transportation at this stage in their life from car ownership to more walking and public transit.

“We need to be cognisant of the effect it has on things like social isolation, ability to have some measure of autonomy, not just for seniors but everyone trying to get around the centre of our city,” he says.

“We are serious about our commitment to accessibility for people of all mobilities and abilities.”

The city’s portion of the budget accounts for 41 per cent of the total property taxes. The Region of Durham accounts for another 41 per cent, and education accounts for 18 per cent of the total property tax bill.

The region is currently looking at a two per cent tax increase for 2021, which would mean a $56 property tax increase on a home estimated at $483,100.

Durham Regional Council will begin budget deliberations in the new year.

