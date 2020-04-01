Brief pursuit leads to arrest

Police have arrested a 30-year-old male after a brief pursuit in Oshawa.

On March 31, 2020, around 1:45 a.m., police attempted to stop a possible impaired driver in the area of John Street and Park Road South in Oshawa. The driver failed to stop for police and drove off at a high rate of speed.

Police discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons and later found the unoccupied vehicle in the area of Gibbons Street and Glenmar Avenue with substantial damage as a result of a collision with a fence and a curb.

The suspect was seen fleeing on foot by a witness and was located by police, with the assistance of the K-9 Unit, on the roof of a residential home on Ferndale Street.

The 30-year-old Oshawa male faces numerous charges, including flight from police, breach of probation, unauthorized plates, mischief of property under $5,000, and dangerous operation of a conveyance. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cst. Gendron of the Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3945.

